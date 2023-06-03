STILLWATER, Okla. — The Washington baseball team scored the first eight runs of the game before losing 15-12 to Oral Roberts on Saturday night at the NCAA Stillwater Regional.

The Huskies (35-19) face a rematch with Dallas Baptist in an elimination game Sunday afternoon. Washington beat Dallas Baptist 9-5 in the opening game of the regional.

Oral Roberts (48-11) pounded 24 hits to remain unbeaten in the regional. The Golden Eagles await the winner of the UW-Dallas Baptist game.

Jake McMurray had four hits for Oral Roberts and Jonah Cox had a double, a home run and six runs batted in.

For Washington, Sam DeCarlo hit two homers, driving in four runs.

Cam Clayton and Johnny Tincher also homered for the Huskies. Tincher had three RBI and DeCarlo scored three runs.

Advertising

Hosts eliminated

Miguel Santos hit three of Dallas Baptist’s six home runs as the Patriots beat No. 1 seed Oklahoma State18-4 to eliminate the Cowboys from the regional.

Santos finished 4 for 6 with nine RBI and four runs.

No. 2 seed Dallas Baptist (46-15) will play UW in a loser-out game Sunday.

Kodie Kolden and Nathan Humphreys hit back-to-back homers to lead off the fourth inning and Santos added a two-run shot that made it 4-1. Santos added an RBI double in Dallas Baptist’s six-run fifth inning and Kolden added a second leadoff homer before Santos hit a three-run shot in the sixth and another in the seventh to make it 18-1.

Oklahoma State (41-20) lost its last three games of the season.