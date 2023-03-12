The Washington baseball team saw its 11-game win streak come to an end Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Utah at Husky Ballpark.

Cam Clayton was 3 for 4 for the Huskies (12-3, 2-1 Pac-12), who hadn’t lost since the opening series of the season.

UW’s 12-3 start is its best record through 15 games since 1994 when it was 13-2. The loss snapped a 17-game home win streak for the Huskies.

Utah (7-8, 1-2) scored on a first-inning throwing error, a home run by TJ Clarkson and a double by Elijha Hammill.

• Four Washington State pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Cougars (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) handed No. 15 Oregon State (11-4, 1-2) a 3-1 loss for their first series win in Corvallis since 2009.

UW softball gets series win

The No. 10 Washington softball (20-4, 2-1 Pac-12) team rallied from an early deficit to beat No. 19 Oregon 9-7 to clinch the Pac-12 opening series.

Advertising

The Huskies were down 4-0 before scoring nine runs over the second and third innings. Baylee Klingler homered and drove in four during the rally.

More baseball

• Lind Jackson tripled and drove in two runs for the Redhawks, but Sam Houston (9-8, 3-0 WAC) walked off with a 5-4 win against visiting Seattle U (2-11, 0-3) to earn the sweep. The Redhawks have lost six in a row.

More softball

• Ariana Martinez’s RBI double in the 11th inning gave UNLV an 8-7 win over Seattle U, the Redhawks’ only loss in five games at the Seattle U Invite. Earlier in the day, the Redhawks (19-5) beat Montana 8-0 in six innings.

Hockey

•Jackson Berezowski scored in a shootout to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 5-4 win against the visiting Spokane Chiefs.