The Washington baseball team saw its 11-game win streak come to an end Sunday with a 3-0 loss to Utah at Husky Ballpark.

Cam Clayton was 3 for 4 for the Huskies (12-3, 2-1 Pac-12), who hadn’t lost since the opening series of the season.

UW’s 12-3 start is its best record through 15 games since 1994 when it was 13-2. The loss snapped a 17-game home win streak for the Huskies.

Utah (7-8, 1-2) scored on a first-inning throwing error, a home run by TJ Clarkson and a double by Elijha Hammill.

• Four Washington State pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Cougars (13-2, 2-1 Pac-12) handed No. 15 Oregon State (11-4, 1-2) a 3-1 loss for their first series win in Corvallis since 2009.

UW softball gets series win

The No. 10 Washington softball (20-4, 2-1 Pac-12) team rallied from an early deficit to beat No. 19 Oregon 9-7 to clinch the Pac-12 opening series.

The Huskies were down 4-0 before scoring nine runs over the second and third innings. Baylee Klingler homered and drove in four during the rally.

More baseball

Lind Jackson tripled and drove in two runs for the Redhawks, but Sam Houston (9-8, 3-0 WAC) walked off with a 5-4 win against visiting Seattle U (2-11, 0-3) to earn the sweep. The Redhawks have lost six in a row.

More softball

Ariana Martinez’s RBI double in the 11th inning gave UNLV an 8-7 win over Seattle U, the Redhawks’ only loss in five games at the Seattle U Invite. Earlier in the day, the Redhawks (19-5) beat Montana 8-0 in six innings.

Hockey

Jackson Berezowski scored in a shootout to lift the Everett Silvertips to a 5-4 win against the visiting Spokane Chiefs.

From sports-information reports.

