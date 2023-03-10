The Washington baseball team opened Pac-12 play with its 10th consecutive win, 5-2 on Friday night against visiting Utah (6-7).

Washington (11-2) hasn’t lost since its season-opening series.

AJ Guerrero was 3 for 4 with an RBI, and Cam Clayton was 2 for 4 with a double and a solo home run in the first inning.

Kiefer Lord improved to 3-0 after giving up a run on three hits over 52/3 innings. He struck out five and walked three.

Softball

• The Redhawks (17-5) started play in their Seattle U Invite with wins against Montana and UNLV. Stefanie Madrigal gave up a run on three hits in a 4-1 win against Montana (1-21). Tai Wilson was 4 for 4 with an RBI in a 6-4 win against UNLV (13-9).

Hockey

• Jared Davidson scored twice in the third period to complete a hat trick (he also had an assist) as the Seattle Thunderbirds beat visiting the Tri-City Americans 6-3.

• Jackson Berezowski scored twice and Kaden Hammell had two assists, but the visiting Everett Silvertips lost to the Kamloops Blazers 6-3.

Baseball

• Seattle U (2-9) opened Western Athletic Conference play with a 7-3 loss at Sam Houston.

• Washington State (11-2) opened Pac-12 play with a 5-1 loss at No. 15 Oregon State (11-2).

Track and field

• Seattle Pacific’s Vanessa Aniteye won her preliminary heat in the 800 meters at the NCAA Division II championships in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and will be the No. 3 seed (2 minutes, 9.56 seconds) for the title race Saturday.

Volleyball

• Washington picked up a transfer for next season as outside hitter/middle blocker May Pertofsky comes to Montlake from Michigan where she was an all-regional honorable mention.