SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Garrett Forrester hit a three-run homer, Gavin Logan hit a solo shot and drove in three runs and No. 2 seed Oregon State began play on Wednesday at the first Pac-12 baseball tournament in conference history by rallying for a 13-8 victory over No. 7 seed Washington.

Oregon State (42-13) advances to play the winner of the nightcap between No. 3 seed UCLA and No. 6 seed California on Thursday. Washington (30-25) will play an elimination game against the loser on Thursday. That game ended too late for this edition.

The Huskies, who entered the tourney on a 12-game win streak, had four straight run-scoring hits in a five-run top of the fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead. Christian Dicochea, Josh Urps, McKay Barney had RBI singles and Cam Clayton capped the outburst with a two-run double.

The Beavers answered with five runs in their half of the fourth to take a 7-6 lead. Justin Boyd drove in the first run with a single, Forrester followed with a three-run home run and Jabin Trosky walked with the bases loaded to plate the fifth run.

Washington rallied to go up 8-7 in the fifth on Urps’ RBI single and a run-scoring double by Snyder. But the Beavers answered with three runs in their half of the inning — on a two-run double by Logan and an RBI single by Jacob Melton — and never trailed again.

T-birds take lead

Nico Myatovic scored at the 11:16 mark in overtime to lift the Seattle Thunderbirds to a 2-1 win over Kamloops Blazers at the Sho­Ware Center in Kent.

Advertising

The win gave the T-birds a 2-1 lead in the Western Hockey League’s Western Conference finals. Game 4 of the series is Friday night in Kamloops.

More Baseball

• Seattle U lost its opener of the Western Athletic Conference tournament to Lamar 6-4.

• The Las Vegas Aviators scored a pair of runs with two outs in the ninth to beat the host Tacoma Rainiers 3-1.

• Alberto Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, but the Everett AquaSox lost to the host Spokane Indians 6-5.

Tennis

• Washington State’s Michaela Bayerlova advanced to the NCAA singles quarterfinals with a 5-7, 7-6 (3), 7-5 win vs. North Carolina’s Carson Tanguilig in Champaign, Illinois. Bayerlova (20-2) is the first Cougar to reach the quarterfinals. She will face Virginia Commonwealth’s Paulo Diaz on Thursday.

Women’s basketball

• Former Washington State player Krystal Leger-Walker has signed a contract to play with Northern Kahu in her native New Zealand.