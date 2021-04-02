The Washington baseball team clinched a series win against No. 10 UCLA on Friday, rallying to win in Los Angeles 7-6.

After giving up five runs to the Bruins (15-9, 4-4 Pac-12) in the bottom of the fifth inning, the Huskies (10-13, 2-6) came back to score six runs in the top of the sixth.

Noah Cardenas hit a grand slam in the fifth for UCLA.

Ramon Bramasco had the big hit in the sixth inning for UW with a three-run double.

UW goes for a sweep Saturday at noon on Pac-12 Networks.

UW softball sweeps

The No. 6 Washington softball team beat visiting California 8-4 as Morganne Flores and Baylee Klingler both homered for the fourth consecutive game.

Advertising

Gabbie Plain improved to 16-0 after striking out seven over five innings. She gave up three earned runs on seven hits and walked one.

In the second game of the doubleheader, Washington beat Cal 6-3 to improve to 27-4. The nightcap was the only nonleague game of the four-game series (unless Saturday’s game is unable to be played).

Kelley Lynch got the win for UW, giving up three runs on five hits over six innings. She struck out nine and walked one.

Soccer

• The No. 19 Husky women (7-2-2, 3-2-2 Pac-12) lost 5-0 on the road against USC, ending a three-game winning streak. It was the first time this season UW had given up more than one goal. Penelope Hocking had a natural hat trick for the Trojans.

• Reilyn Turner scored two of No. 5 UCLA’s four second-half goals as the Bruins beat visiting Washington State 4-0.

Wrestling

• Puyallup’s Whitney Conder lost in the semifinals of the 50-kilogram weight class at the U.S. Olympic wrestling trials in Fort Worth, Texas. Conder lost to Amy Fearnside 4-1. Only the winner of each weight class advances to the Olympics.

Advertising

More Baseball

• Kyle Sherick was 2 for 3 with a double, two walks and three runs scored as Seattle U (9-13) beat visiting Pacifc Lutheran (10-9) 8-6.

• Tommy Troy’s two run homer in the top of the ninth inning gave No. 24 Stanford (16-4, 4-1 Pac-12) the series win at Washington State 7-5. Zane Mills struck out 10 and gave up four runs on seven hits in seven innings for the Cougs (12-10, 1-7).

Hockey

• Jacob Wright and Cole Fonstad scored in the third period to lift the Everett Silvertips past the visiting Seattle Thunderbirds 3-1 in a WHL game. Gianni Fairbrother also scored for Everett. Payton Mount scored for Seattle.

Basketball

• Washington State freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker became the first Cougars woman to earn a spot on the U.S. Basketball Writers Association All-American team. She was honorable mention.

Tennis

• Junior Nika Zupancic returned to Seattle two weeks ago from her native Slovenia and her return to the Washington (10-6, 2-5 Pac-12) women’s starting lineup helped the Dawgs to their first road win of the season, a 5-2 victory at Colorado.

• The Washington men (9-8, 0-4 Pac-12) dropped a 4-0 decision to 16th-ranked USC in Los Angeles.