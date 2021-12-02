Kalayah Williams had 11 kills as Washington State won its opener in the NCAA volleyball tournament in Waco, Texas.

Penny Tusa had 15 digs and six kills, and Karly Basham added 20 digs for the Cougars.

The Cougars (20-11) swept Northern Colorado 25-17, 25-15, 25-20.

WSU will play Baylor, which swept Texas A&M Corpus Christi, for a spot in the Sweet 16 Friday at 5 p.m.

SPU soccer advances

Sophie Beadle and Claire Neder scored as the Seattle Pacific women’s soccer team (19-1-1) beat Western Washington (15-5-3) in Dallas 2-1 to win the NCAA Division II West Region.

The No. 4 Falcons are one win away from the Final Four. They play Dallas Baptist (19-3-0) on Saturday at 11 a.m.

Women’s basketball

• Seattle U held Boise State (1-5) to just three field goals over the final five minutes to beat the host Broncos 63-61. Bree Calhoun had 18 points and three steals for the Redhawks (4-3).

• Ashley Alter had 13 points and five rebounds as Seattle Pacific (3-4) beat visiting Central Washington 69-65. Kassidy Malcolm had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (4-2).

• Jaydia Martin scored 13 points for Eastern Washington (1-4) in a 60-46 loss at Southern Utah (3-4) to open Big Sky Conference play.

Men’s basketball

• Xavier Smith scored 18 of his game-high 23 points in the second half as Seattle Pacific (4-4) handed visiting Central Washington (4-1) a 68-65 loss.

• Steele Venters scored 29 points, but Eastern Washington (3-4) still lost to Southern Utah (4-3) in its Big Sky Conference opener 89-76.

More soccer

• Washington State’s Elyse Bennett was named a second-team All-American by United Soccer Coaches.

• The OL Reign acquired midfielder Nikki Stanton in a trade with the Chicago Red Stars. The Reign sent a third-round draft pick for the 2022 draft.