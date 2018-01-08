OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State coach Steve Kerr calls LaVar Ball “the Kardashian of the NBA,” and he thinks the father of Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has zero credibility.
Kerr made his remarks in response to a question about LaVar Ball after Ball told ESPN that the Lakers no longer want to play for coach Luke Walton, a dear Kerr friend and former top assistant with the Warriors.
Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle, the president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, has called the ESPN article “a disgrace” and LaVar Ball’s comments an “ignorant distraction.”
Kerr says Monday night: “People are eating out of his hands for no apparent reason, other than he’s become like the Kardashian of the NBA or something, and that sells, and that’s what’s true in politics and entertainment and now in sports. It doesn’t matter if there’s any substance involved with an issue, it’s just can we make it really interesting for no apparent reason.”
Most Read Stories
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- As Alaska Air cuts costs, employee discontent grows and passenger loyalty is at risk
- Investigators think letter confirms ID of D.B. Cooper
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Pierce County sheriff's deputy WATCH
- 'It's either fight or die': How a Seattle woman fended off a machete-wielding man on New Year's Day
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks deny Packers permission to talk to GM John Schneider
- 'I am furious': Defending figure-skating medalist Ashley Wagner fails to make U.S. Olympic team for Pyeongchang
- Green Bay Packers hire Brian Gutekunst as GM, so John Schneider stays put in Seattle
- If the Seahawks let GM John Schneider go to Green Bay, they'd better get a haul in return | Matt Calkins
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
___
For more NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball