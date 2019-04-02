NEW YORK (AP) — Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant have been fined by the NBA for criticizing the officiating.

The league said Tuesday that Green was fined $35,000 for comments on social media that “impugned the integrity of NBA officiating.” Curry was fined $25,000 for similar reasons for his “actions and public statements.” Durant’s fine of $15,000 was for “public criticism” of the refereeing.

The discipline was announced by NBA executive Kiki VanDeWeghe and stems from Friday night’s game at Minnesota, which the Warriors lost 131-130 in overtime.

The league says the actions of the three players came during and after the game. The NBA adds that its findings came after “verifying all available information.”

___

