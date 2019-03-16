OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Warriors forward Kevin Durant will sit out Saturday night against his former team, the Oklahoma City Thunder, with a right ankle sprain.

Durant, the league’s No. 4 scorer, also missed Golden State’s game against Houston on Wednesday. Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Durant will most likely play Monday against San Antonio, but he felt more comfortable giving him a few more days of rest.

Durant also sat out at against Oklahoma City in March 2017 with a left knee injury.

