AUSTIN, Texas (AP) —

Audrey Warren matched her career high with 21 points, Texas thrashed Oklahoma in the third quarter, and the No. 16 Longhorns defeated the No. 12 Sooners 78-63 on Saturday night.

Texas rolled through the first six minutes of the third quarter, outscoring Oklahoma 17-4 to build a 54-42 lead. Warren made three free throws after a foul on Skylar Vann and followed up five seconds later with two more free throws after a technical foul on the Oklahoma bench. In all, Texas made 9 of 11 free throws in the 6-minute run. By the end of the period Oklahoma had committed nine turnovers, made just 2 of 9 shots and was outscored 27-6.

Oklahoma led 38-37 at halftime, Texas staying close with a 12-5 advantage in second-chance points. The Longhorns had more offensive rebounds (13) than Oklahoma had total rebounds (12). Oklahoma had eight steals among the Longhorns’ 12 first-half turnovers and scored 15 points after turnovers.

Lauren Ebo had 13 points and 14 rebounds for Texas (17-6, 7-5 Big 12), which has won two in a row after losing the previous three. Joanne Allen-Taylor added 14 points and Shay Holle added 10 for the Longhorns.

Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson — who went into the game averaging at least 18 points per game for Oklahoma — scored 16 and 13 points, respectively. Skyar Vann, the only other Sooners player averaging double-figures scoring (11.7), finished with four points on 2-of-9 shooting.

The loss knocked the Sooners (20-4, 9-3) out of a first-place tie with Iowa State.

Texas finished with a 45-23 rebounding advantage, with 23 coming on offense. There were 41 turnovers — Oklahoma with 21 and Texas with 20.

