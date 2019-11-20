FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jalen Warren drove the length of the floor and put up a high arching shot from the free-throw line that fell through as time expired to give Florida Gulf Coast a 72-70 overtime victory over Florida Atlantic on Wednesday night.

Warren totaled 21 points and scored Florida Gulf Coast’s last two buckets, hitting a jumper with 11 seconds remaining for a 70-68 lead. FAU’s Michael Forrest answered with a layup before Warren drained the winner. Warren was 10 of 15 from the floor.

Dakota Rivers added 13 points, Zach Scott chipped in 11 and Caleb Catto had 10 for the Eagles (1-4).

Sam Gagliardi drained a 3-pointer and Warren drove for a layup as Florida Gulf Coast rallied to tie the game 55-55 with 44 seconds left in regulation. FAU’s Karlis Silins made a layup for the lead but Warren answered with another layup to tie it 57-57 and force overtime.

The Eagles trailed by as many as 19 points in the second half.

Forrest scored 16 points for FAU (2-3). Aleksandar Zecevic added 12.

The Eagles play at No. 21 VCU on Saturday. FAU will host Holy Cross on Nov. 29.