SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse’s second strike in as many Premier League matches and an own goal by Lucas Digne led Southampton to a 2-1 home victory over Everton that helped the south-coast club pull further clear of the relegation zone on Saturday.
Midfield player Ward-Prowse produced a thunderbolt effort in the 50th minute, a rising drive that left England’s Jordan Pickford helpless in goal.
Southampton added a second goal 14 minutes later when Nathan Redmond went racing clear and, as left-back Digne tried to stop him, the Everton defender only succeeded in flicking the ball past a stunned Pickford.
Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a late consolation for the visitors with a well-taken, side-footed finish.
