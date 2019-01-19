SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — James Ward-Prowse’s second strike in as many Premier League matches and an own goal by Lucas Digne led Southampton to a 2-1 home victory over Everton that helped the south-coast club pull further clear of the relegation zone on Saturday.

Midfield player Ward-Prowse produced a thunderbolt effort in the 50th minute, a rising drive that left England’s Jordan Pickford helpless in goal.

Southampton added a second goal 14 minutes later when Nathan Redmond went racing clear and, as left-back Digne tried to stop him, the Everton defender only succeeded in flicking the ball past a stunned Pickford.

Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a late consolation for the visitors with a well-taken, side-footed finish.

__

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports