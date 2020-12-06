BREMEN, Germany (AP) — Silas Wamangituka scored twice as promoted Stuttgart continued its impressive return to the Bundesliga with a 2-1 win over Werder Bremen on Sunday.

Stuttgart moved back into the top half of the table and into eighth place with the win, bouncing back from a 3-1 loss to Bayern Munich last week, and kept up its record of scoring in every league game since its return to the German top flight. Bremen drops to 12th.

Bremen gave winger Tahith Chong, on loan from Manchester United, his first league start since Oct. 31, but his main contribution was to give away the penalty that decided the game.

Chong tripped Stuttgart’s Japanese midfielder Wataru Endo in the penalty area and the referee needed little time to decide to award the spot-kick. Wamangituka sent goalkeeper Jiri Pavlenka the wrong way and hit the ball into the top-left of the net.

Wamangituka made it 2-0 in added time when he intercepted a backpass from Ömer Toprak, rounded the goalkeeper and walked the ball into the empty net at a deliberately slow pace. That earned Wamangituka a yellow card for unsporting behavior and angered Bremen defender Davie Selke, who interrupted Wamangituka’s celebrations and later branded the forward’s behavior “lacking respect” in comments to broadcaster Sky.

Selke headed in a goal for Bremen soon after the game restarted, but there was no time to chase an equalizer.

Last-placed Schalke hosts title-chasing Bayer Leverkusen later Sunday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports