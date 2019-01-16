ROCK HILL, S.C. (AP) — Isaiah Walton scored a season-high 30 points and Longwood knocked off Winthrop 75-61 on Wednesday night, the Lancers’ first win over the Eagles in 10 games.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Eagles (11-6, 3-1 Big South) and dropped them into a second-place tie with High Point behind idle Radford (3-0).
JaShaun Smith had 12 points and Damarion Geter grabbed 10 rebounds with blocked four shots for Longwood (12-7, 2-2).
Nych Smith scored 14 points and Josh Ferguson added 12 points for Winthrop. Adam Pickett collected 11 boards.
The game matched Longwood’s league-leading defense (66.6 points per game) against Winthrop’s top-ranked defense (88.2). The Eagles shot only 27 percent and made only 9 of 36 3-pointers.
Longwood led from the 5:04 mark of the first half, going up by eight, 31-23, at halftime. Longwood scored the first seven points of the second half and led by double figures most of the way thereafter. Winthrop was within seven with three minutes to go but six Longwood free throws sealed the win.