GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — Kienan Walter had 19 points as North Dakota topped Denver 81-63 on Saturday. Billy Brown added 18 points for the Fighting Hawks, while Marlon Stewart chipped in 17.

Cortez Seales had 12 points for North Dakota (11-16, 5-9 Summit League).

David Nzekwesi had 19 points for the Pioneers (7-21, 2-12) whose losing streak reached seven games. Alperen Kurnaz added eight rebounds.

Joe Rosga, the Pioneers’ second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, failed to make a shot from the floor (0 of 5).

The Fighting Hawks improve to 2-0 against the Pioneers for the season. North Dakota defeated Denver 80-59 on Jan. 5. North Dakota faces Purdue Fort Wayne on the road on Thursday. Denver takes on Western Illinois at home on Thursday.

