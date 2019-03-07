JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Venjie Wallis had 22 points as Jackson State beat Alabama A&M 66-47 on Thursday night.
Chris Howell had 16 points for Jackson State (12-18, 9-8 Southwestern Athletic Conference) and Jayveous McKinnis added 11 points.
Brandon Miller had seven assists for the Bulldogs (5-26, 4-13), who have now lost seven games in a row.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs this season. Jackson State defeated Alabama A&M 54-51 on Jan. 5. Jackson State finishes out the regular season against Alabama State at home on Saturday. Alabama A&M finishes out the regular season against Grambling State on the road on Saturday.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Post-NFL combine mock draft roundup: Could a couple of former Huskies end up as Seahawks?
- The Mariners' annual commercials are out! Watch them here and vote for your favorite WATCH
- UW QB commit Ethan Garbers set to join brother in Pac-12, and the trash talk has already begun
- Huskies' victory over Oregon State should all but lock up NCAA tournament bid | Matt Calkins
- Noah Dickerson, David Crisp lead way as Huskies need overtime to hold off Oregon State, 81-76 VIEW
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com