CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored a career-high 30 points and distributed five assists to help lead Morehead State past Eastern Illinois 84-78 on Saturday to end a two-game skid for the Eagles.
James Baker’s 3-pointer with 62 seconds to go broke the tie at 69 and the Eagles (9-14, 5-5 Ohio Valley Conference) led the rest of the way. Morehead State made 11 of 12 from the foul line in the last 42 seconds.
De’Von Cooper made 1 of 2 from the foul line with 10 seconds left. Then Josiah Wallace converted a 4-point play after Walker fouled him in the act of shooting during the 3-point attempt to bring the Panthers within 79-76. Wallace proceeded to immediately foul Djimon Henson after making his the free throw, but Henson sank both for a five-point lead.
Baker scored 15 for the Eagles, Cooper 14 and Lamontray Harris 12.
Kashawn Charles led the Panthers with 19 points, Wallace and Mack Smith each scored 16 and Ben Harvey 11.