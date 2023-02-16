EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 22 points to guide UAB to a 79-66 victory over UTEP on Thursday night.

Walker shot 8 for 15 from the floor (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Blazers (19-8, 10-6 Conference USA). Ledarrius Brewer added 13 points and Ty Brewer scored 11.

Ze’Rik Onyema led the Miners (12-14, 5-10) with 16 points and two blocks. Shamar Givance added 13 points, five assists, six steals and two blocks. Calvin Solomon had 13 points and five steals.

Walker scored 12 points in the second half to help the Blazers pull away from a 36-34 halftime lead.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. UAB visits UTSA ,while UTEP hosts North Texas.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.