ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Walker scored 21 points and broke a 3-point record, Philip Whittington had 10 points and 10 rebounds and Kent State pulled away early in the second half to beat Ohio 66-52 on Tuesday night.
Walker hit three 3-pointers to become the leading 3-point shooter in Kent State history with 248 makes.
Kent State (13-4, 2-2 Mid-American Conference) bounced back from a 95-61 rout at Eastern Michigan in its last outing. Ohio (9-7, 1-3) has lost three of its last four.
The Golden Flashes used a 9-0 surge over a five-minute stretch to take a 50-41 lead. Jason Carter’s layup with 3:48 left pulled Ohio to 54-48 but they didn’t get closer.
Jalen Avery added 15 points and Antonio Williams 10 for Kent State.
Carter had 11 points, 13 rebounds and four assists to lead the Bobcats, who missed 16 3-pointers and shot just 32 percent (20 of 63). Teyvion Kirk chipped in with 11 points and Antonio Cowart Jr. had 10.