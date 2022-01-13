BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 20 points as UAB routed Florida International 84-56 on Thursday night.

KJ Buffen had 12 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for UAB (14-4, 4-1 Conference USA), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Tavin Lovan added 12 points. Michael Ertel had 10 points.

Florida International scored 22 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Denver Jones had 17 points for the Panthers (10-6, 0-3). Tevin Brewer added 17 points. Clevon Brown had three blocks.

___

___

