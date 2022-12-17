RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Leland Walker had 13 points in Eastern Kentucky’s 67-65 victory against Radford on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky had a 66-60 lead with 1:09 to go and held on for the win.

Walker was 4 of 10 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Colonels (6-6). Isaiah Cozart scored 11 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and added 12 rebounds and three blocks. Michael Moreno recorded 10 points and was 4 of 9 shooting (2 for 5 from distance).

Bryan Antoine finished with 15 points, two steals and three blocks for the Highlanders (6-6). Radford also got 11 points and 11 rebounds from Shaquan Jules. In addition, Kenyon Giles had 11 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.