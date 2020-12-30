KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Antwan Walker tallied 11 points and 10 rebounds to lead Rhode Island to a 63-57 win over St. Bonaventure on Wednesday.

Jeremy Sheppard had 17 points for Rhode Island (4-5, 1-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jermaine Harris added 10 rebounds and Jalen Carey had six rebounds.

Kyle Lofton had 13 points for the Bonnies (2-1, 0-1). Jalen Adaway added 12 points, and Osun Osunniyi had four blocks.

