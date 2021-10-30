PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Malik Walker ran for 116 yards and two touchdowns and Portland State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat Cal Poly 42-21 in Big Sky Conference play on Saturday.

Walker had an 18-yard TD run to stake the Vikings (4-4, 3-2) to a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter and Jalynnee McGee upped the lead to 14-0 on a 2-yard TD run with 58 seconds left in the period. Spencer Brasch fired a first-down 75-yard scoring strike Chris Coleman on the ensuing drive for Cal Poly (1-7, 0-5), but Matthew Hoffman missed the extra-point kick and, after a scoreless second quarter, left the Mustangs trailing 14-6 at halftime. Sam Stewart Jr. scored on a 2-yard run and Brasch hit Zedekiah Centers for the 2-point conversion to get Cal Poly even at 14 with 12:19 left in the third quarter. Davis Alexander scored on a 3-yard run with 4:38 left in the quarter to give Portland State the lead for good.

Alexander scored on another 3-yard run early in the final period and, following a Cal Poly fumble on the kickoff, Alexander connected with Darien Chase for a 12-yard TD on first down for a 35-14 lead. Walker’s 25-yard TD run with 6:08 left in the game capped the scoring for the Vikings.

Alexander completed 22 of 36 passes for 198 yards with two interceptions for PSU. Beau Kelly had eight catches for 101 yards.

Brasch was 19-of-33 passing for 287 yards with two TDs and three picks for Cal Poly. Coleman caught three passes for 140 yards.

