WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest has signed coach Dave Clawson to a contract extension through the 2026 season.

Athletic director Ron Wellman announced the extension Tuesday on his final day before retiring, saying he is excited that Clawson will be at the school “for a long, long time.”

Terms of the deal were not publicly disclosed, as is customary at the private school.

Clawson is 28-35 in five seasons at Wake Forest and 22-17 during his last three years with three consecutive bowl victories. No other coach in program history has won more games in his first five seasons.

New AD John Currie takes over for Wellman on Wednesday.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25