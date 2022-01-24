WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alondes Williams scored 20 points, Jake LaRavia had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Wake Forest beat Boston College 87-57 on Monday night.

Wake Forest (17-4, 7-3 ACC) has won four straight ACC regular-season games for the first time since the 2009-10 season.

Wake Forest led by double digits for the final 30 minutes of the game. Boston College was just 7-of-34 shooting (20.6%) in the first half — with Jaeden Zackery’s 3-pointer at the buzzer giving the Eagles two field goals in the final eight minutes. Daivien Williamson scored 12 points in the first half for Wake Forest and Williams added 10.

LaRavia was held to just two points by halftime, but scored seven of Wake Forest’s 11 points to start the second half for a 50-29 lead. He was coming off a career-high 31 points against North Carolina — for only the fourth 30-point, 10-rebound game against the Tar Heels over the past decade.

Williams, the ACC scoring leader, also had seven rebounds and seven assists. He’s the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points (20.4), 5.0 rebounds (6.8), and 5.0 assists (5.1). Williamson finished with 12 points, and Khadim Sy and Dallas Walton each had 10.

Quinten Post scored 13 points and Makai Ashton-Langford added 10 points on 3-of-16 shooting for Boston College (8-10, 3-5).

Wake Forest plays at Syracuse on Saturday. Boston College continues its road trip at North Carolina on Wednesday, followed by a home game against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

