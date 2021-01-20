MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Tyler Wahl paced a balanced attack with 14 points and No. 10 Wisconsin pulled away in the second half for a 68-52 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night.

The Badgers gained control with a 12-0 run midway through the second half. Micah Potter’s 3-pointer put Wisconsin up 56-39.

Northwestern went scoreless for almost six minutes until Chase Audige’s 3-pointer made it 56-42 with 10:26 left.

D’Mitrik Trice added 12 points, Brad Davison 11 and Potter 10 for Wisconsin (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten).

Audige had 16 points and Miller Kopp 10 for Northwestern (6-7, 3-6), which has lost six straight.

Wahl opened the second half with a three-point play to put Wisconsin up 44-34, but the Badgers missed their next nine shots before Wahl hit a 3-pointer from the top to make it 47-39.

The Wildcats failed to capitalize during that stretch, missing four shots and committing three turnovers.

Wisconsin took its biggest lead of the first half at 29-17 when Jonathan Davis scored on a layup to cap an 11-4 run. Northwestern rallied within 36-32 on Audige’s 3-pointer.

BIG PICTURE

Northwestern: After a grueling stretch of seven consecutive games against ranked opponents, the Wildcats next face Penn State, which is 0-5 in the Big Ten and has lost five straight.

Wisconsin: Even without fans in the stands, the Badgers remain tough at home, improving to 25-2 at the Kohl Center over the last two seasons. They have won 17 of their last 18 home games.

UP NEXT

Northwestern is at Penn State on Saturday.

Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Ohio State on Saturday.

