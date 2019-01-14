HUDDERSFIELD, England (AP) — David Wagner has left his position as manager of Huddersfield, with the team in last place in the English Premier League and eight points from safety.
Huddersfield says the decision was by mutual consent after Wagner held talks with the club’s board on Monday.
Huddersfield chairman Dean Hoyle says he had “no intention of sacking David this season” but the coach “came to us and made it clear that he needs a break from the rigors of football management.”
In 2017, Wagner guided the northern club into the English top flight for the first time since 1972 and kept Huddersfield in the Premier League last season.
Huddersfield has lost 15 of its 22 league games this season, winning just twice.
More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports