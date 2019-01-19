CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade had 14 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in his final game in his hometown, helping the Miami Heat beat the skidding Chicago Bulls 117-103 on Saturday.

Wade, who turned 37 on Thursday, plans to retire at the end of his 16th NBA season. He got a warm reception in his return, hearing several loud ovations throughout the night.

Josh Richardson had 26 points for Miami, and Dion Waiters finished with 21. The Heat had dropped two in a row.

Chicago lost its 10th straight game. Zach LaVine scored 22 points for the Bulls, and Bobby Portis had 21. Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points and nine rebounds.

Wade played for the Bulls during the 2016-17 season, and the team honored him with a video tribute during the game’s first timeout in the first quarter. The sellout crowd gave Wade a standing ovation and he responded by waving to the fans.

Wade got another loud ovation when he entered the game. He shot an air ball on his first attempt, but then nailed a 3-pointer on his second shot. He had nine first-half points, but the Heat trailed 57-55 at the break.

Richardson had 11 points on 4-for-6 shooting and Wade added five in the third quarter as Miami took an 83-76 lead into the fourth.

With Miami leading 91-86 early in the final quarter, the Heat went on a 14-2 run to put the game away.

Wade received another loud ovation when he exited with two minutes to play.

TIP-INS

Heat: Wade entered with 997 career points against Chicago. He now has scored 1,000 points against eight NBA teams.

Bulls: Rookie C Wendell Carter Jr. is going to have surgery on his left thumb, but no date has been set for the procedure. He is expected to be sidelined for eight to 12 weeks. “He’s meeting with his family and his representation and our medical staff,” coach Jim Boylen said. “Our heart’s broken for him. You know, 44 games in, he’s done everything that we’ve asked him to do from a competitive standpoint and a developmental standpoint.”

CHICAGO G.O.A.T.

Wade was asked if he was the greatest Chicago-area basketball player of all-time.

“I have no idea,” he said. “When people have asked me who I think the best player who was born and raised in Chicago, I always go with Isiah Thomas.”

Thomas averaged 19.2 points and 9.3 assists in 13 NBA seasons. He also won two NBA championships with the Detroit Pistons.

Thomas tweeted during the game he thought Wade was the best player to come out of Chicago.

“I will be second to him any day!” Thomas posted.

Wade entered Saturday’s game with career averages of 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds. He has three NBA titles.

UP NEXT

Heat: At Boston Celtics on Monday night to conclude a four-game road trip.

Bulls: At Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

