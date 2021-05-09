DETROIT (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and 16 rebounds and the Chicago Bulls kept their play-in chances alive with an 108-94 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night.

Zach LaVine scored 30 points as the Bulls (29-39) moved within 2 1/2 games of the Indiana Pacers (31-36) for the last Eastern Conference play-in spot. Chicago had lost five of six.

Detroit, which lost for the ninth time in 11 games, played without leading scorer Jerami Grant (knee) and point guard Cory Joseph (ankle). Rookies Killian Hayes (21 points), Saddiq Bey (20) and Isaiah Stewart (19) combined for 60 points and 21 rebounds.

Chicago outshot the Pistons 54.5% to 37.5% while building a comfortable 57-39 halftime lead. LaVine had 16 points while Vucevic added 14 points and nine rebounds.

The Pistons were within 15 at 83-68 at the end of the third quarter, but never seriously threatened in the final 12 minutes.

TIP-INS

Bulls: Swept the three-game season series with Detroit and have now won seven straight against the Pistons.

Pistons: G Frank Jackson did not return after leaving the game in the first quarter with a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT

Bulls: Host the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night as the Bulls try to earn a play-in spot.

Pistons: Host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night in a game with draft lottery implications for both teams.

