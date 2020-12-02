SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Josip Vrankic registered 11 points as Santa Clara topped Cal State Bakersfield 53-47 on Wednesday night.

Keshawn Justice had seven rebounds for Santa Clara (4-0), which won its fourth consecutive game to open the season.

Jalen Williams, the Broncos’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 12 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (1 of 5).

Taze Moore had 8 points for the Roadrunners (0-1).

