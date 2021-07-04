OVADA, Italy (AP) — Marianne Vos sprinted away from a four-rider breakaway to win the third stage of the Giro d’Italia Donne on Sunday while Dutch teammate and reigning Olympic champion Anna van der Breggen retained the overall lead.

The 34-year-old Vos, who won Olympic gold in London in 2012, attacked along with Lucinda Brand, Liane Lippert and Elise Chabbey on a hard climb with 47 kilometers left in the second consecutive mountain stage. Their group stayed away to the finish, with Vos winning the sprint ahead of Brand in second and Lippert in third.

The first group of trailing riders was 3 minutes, 18 seconds behind them, with Lisa Brennauer out-sprinting Coryn Rivera for fifth place. Van der Breggen finished the rainy stage in a group another 5 seconds behind the leaders.

She continues to lead Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio by 1:21 in the overall standings as the most prestigious women’s stage race continues Monday with a short individual time trial punctuated by another tough climb.

___

