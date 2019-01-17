CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn skied conservatively in the first World Cup downhill training session of her injury-delayed season on Thursday.

In foggy conditions, Vonn placed 10th, 0.76 seconds behind leader Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway, and was a bit shaky landing the final jump on the Olympia delle Tofane course.

“I was really happy to be back in the starting gate. I was a little bit nervous — a couple more butterflies than normal,” Vonn said. “I didn’t take any risks. I was a little bit round and conservative but I skied cleanly and for the most part executed the line the way I wanted to, so I’m looking forward to tomorrow.”

Vonn, who injured her left knee in November, will return to competition in downhill races on Friday and Saturday, followed by a super-G on Sunday .

The American skier needs five more wins to break the all-time victories record of 86 held by Swedish standout Ingemar Stenmark. Vonn already holds the record of 12 wins in Cortina.

Vonn plans to retire next season.

Tamara Tippler of Austria placed second in training, 0.06 seconds behind Mowinckel, and Romane Miradoli of France was third, 0.39 back.

