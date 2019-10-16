KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt says quarterback Brian Maurer’s status for the Volunteers’ Saturday matchup at No. 1 Alabama will be a game-time decision after the freshman sustained a concussion last week.

Pruitt had said Monday that Maurer had taken some reps at the previous night’s practice and added that “he’s going to be fine, I’m sure.” Pruitt updated Maurer’s situation after Tennessee’s Wednesday practice.

Maurer dove and landed head-first at the end of a 13-yard scramble late in the first half of a 20-10 victory over Mississippi State. He remained in the game for three more plays, went to the sideline after the end of that series and didn’t play again the rest of the afternoon.

Pruitt also said cornerback Warren Burrell and offensive guard Jahmir Johnson will be available this week. Burrell missed the Mississippi State game with an ankle injury. Johnson has been out for Tennessee’s last four games.

