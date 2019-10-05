KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee is changing quarterbacks, having freshman Brian Maurer make his first career start Saturday against No. 3 Georgia.

Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt told SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” show that Maurer would start the game. Pruitt added that Jarrett Guarantano, who has started Tennessee’s first four games, also will play.

Guarantano has started 22 of Tennessee’s last 23 games. He was benched in favor of Maurer for the first three series of a 34-3 loss at No. 10 Florida on Sept. 21 before returning to the game.

Maurer has gone 4 of 13 for 44 yards with one interception and no touchdown passes, though he led Tennessee on its only scoring drive in the Florida game.

Guarantano has completed 64.5% of his passes for 736 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions as Tennessee has lost three of its first four games.

ESPN first reported that Maurer would start Saturday.

