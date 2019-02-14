NEW YORK (AP) — ESPN college basketball commentator Dick Vitale will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award for Sports during this year’s Sports Emmy Awards ceremony.
Vitale joined ESPN shortly after its launch in 1979. He called the network’s first significant college basketball game on Dec. 5, 1979, when DePaul hosted Wisconsin. Vitale was inducted into the National Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame last year.
Vitale also serves on the board of directors of The V Foundation, which was founded by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano in 1993 to find a cure for cancer.
The 40th Sports Emmy Awards are scheduled for May 20 in New York.
Most Read Sports Stories
- The Pac-12 Networks are struggling worse than you imagine
- In the final year of his Mariners contract, Felix Hernandez acknowledges his baseball mortality
- Why Bellevue's Drew Fowler turned down multiple Pac-12 scholarship offers to walk on at Washington
- Washington football 2019 signing day superlatives: Who's the biggest get? The biggest sleeper?
- Husky hoops mailbag: Can multiple Pac-12 teams make the dance? Will Jaylen Nowell return to UW?
____
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25