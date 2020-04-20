MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis has added guard-forward Landers Nolley II as a transfer from Virginia Tech.

The Tigers announced Monday that Nolley had signed a letter of intent soon after the 6-foot-7 player shared on social media that he had chosen Memphis.

Nolley was on the Atlantic Coast Conference all-freshman team this season after averaging a team-high 15.5 points and 5.8 rebounds with the Hokies. He started 29 of 32 games with Virginia Tech and ranked 12th nationally among freshmen in scoring.

Nolley’s father played at LSU for Dale Brown.

The addition of Nolley helps make up for missing out last week on top recruit Jalen Green, who said he would have signed with Memphis only to choose the G League instead.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25