CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall says the Cavaliers have added two graduate transfer wide receivers.

Mendenhall says Dejon Brissett of Richmond and Terrell Chatman of Arizona State will enroll in June and be eligible this fall.

Brissett, of Mississauga, Ontario, caught 83 passes for 1,282 yards and nine touchdowns in four seasons with the Spiders. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder was awarded a medical hardship after a season-ending injury just three games into the 2018 season.

Chatman, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, caught three passes at Arizona State. The 6-4, 195-pounder might be most notable because he roomed with Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins when both were with the Sun Devils.

The players join offensive lineman Alex Gellerstedt of Penn State as graduate transfers eligible to play right away.

