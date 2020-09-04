Virgil Taylor, who coached the North Kitsap High School baseball team to a state Class AA title in 1988 with future Mariners pitcher Aaron Sele, died Wednesday after a battle with liver cancer.

Taylor, who was inducted into the Washington State Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame and the Kitsap Sports Hall of Fame, coached the Vikings from Poulsbo for 28 years, compiling a 383-197 record.

Taylor, 80, was involved with the football program at NK for four decades (starting when he arrived there in 1964), serving mostly as an assistant coach. He also served as North Kitsap’s athletic director.

Taylor, who was originally from Anacortes, played a season of football at Washington State as a walk-on defensive lineman in the early 1960s.

“I just don’t’ think there was a better-loved coach,” former NK assistant football coach and longtime teacher Tom Driscoll told the Kitsap Sun.

Soccer

• OL Reign signed three players to short-term contracts ahead of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Fall Series, the club announced. Defender Kimberly Hazlett, defender Sam Hiatt and forward Miranda Nild will join the club through the end of the 2020 season.