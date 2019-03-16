PITTSBURGH (AP) — Vince Dunn scored twice, Pat Maroon had a goal and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 on Saturday to end a three-game losing streak.

Former Pittsburgh draft pick Oskar Sundqvist and Jay Bouwmeester also scored and Jordan Binnington made 40 saves for St. Louis. Binnington has 17 wins and five shutouts in his first 22 starts.

Dominik Simon scored for Pittsburgh. They had won three straight.

PANTHERS 4, KINGS 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored with 1:56 remaining and Florida beat Los Angeles for its fourth straight victory.

Sam Montembeault made 24 saves to win his fourth consecutive start for the Panthers.

Evgenii Dadonov scored twice, Mike Hoffman had a power-play goal, and Aleksander Barkov had three assists to extend his streak to five games for the Panthers.

Anze Kopiar and Dustin Brown each had a goal and an assist for the Kings. They have lost 15 of 17.

RED WINGS 2, ISLANDERS 1

DETROIT (AP) — Andreas Athanasiou scored twice and Jonathan Bernier stopped 41 shots in Detroit’s victory over New York.

Anders Lee scored for New York.

