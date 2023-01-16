VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Caleb Daniels scored 16 points, Brandon Slater added 15 and Villanova beat Georgetown 77-73 on Monday to extend the Hoyas’ regular-season conference losing streak to 28 games.

Georgetown led 71-69 with 2:22 remaining but didn’t make another field goal the rest of the way as Villanova closed on an 8-2 run. Slater’s steal and pass to Cam Whitmore led to a fast-break dunk with 12 seconds left for a 76-73 lead. Georgetown’s Brandon Murray was short on a 3-pointer and Villanova secured the rebound before Eric Dixon made 1 of 2 free throws to seal it.

Daniels shot 3 for 9 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free throw line for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East Conference). Slater shot 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line. Mark Armstrong recorded 14 points and went 5 of 7 from the field.

The Hoyas (5-14, 0-8) were led by Primo Spears, who posted 19 points and seven assists. Joran Riley added 18 points and six rebounds for Georgetown. Murray had 10 points.

NEXT UP

Villanova plays Friday against St. John’s on the road, and Georgetown visits No. 8 Xavier on Saturday.

___

