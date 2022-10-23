BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa responded to the firing of manager Steven Gerrard by scoring three goals in the opening 14 minutes in a 4-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Led by interim coach Aaron Danks, Villa took the lead in the second minute through Leon Bailey before Danny Ings added two more goals — one coming from the penalty spot.

By that time, Villa had scored as many goals as it had in the last six games under Gerrard, who was fired soon after Villa’s 3-0 loss at Fulham on Thursday to end his one-year stint in charge.

Ollie Watkins added a fourth goal in the 59th for the rampant hosts, wrapping up its third victory of the season and comfortably its biggest.

Villa started the game just outside the relegation zone only because of goal difference but now the team has some breathing space.

