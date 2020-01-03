BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Aston Villa’s chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League were hit Friday when the club ruled out goalkeeper Tom Heaton and striker Wesley for the rest of the season.

Both players damaged knee ligaments in the 2-1 win at Burnley on Wednesday that left Villa a point clear of the relegation zone after 21 of 38 matches.

Heaton, an England goalkeeper, and Wesley, who recently was called up to the Brazil squad, were offseason signings and have been regulars in the team.

Villa, which is in its first season in the top division since 2016, is also without midfielder John McGinn for three months because of a broken ankle.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports