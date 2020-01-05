NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal in overtime, and the Minnesota Vikings pulled out a 26-20 victory over the Saints in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday.

The Vikings will face the top-seeded 49ers in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon in the divisional round.

It was the second straight time the Saints’ season had ended in overtime in the Superdome.

The disappointing end for the favored Saints (13-4) came nearly a year after New Orleans lost in the NFC championship game to the Los Angeles Rams in a game marred by missed Rams penalties late in regulation.

Dalvin Cook gained 130 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns. Cousins finished with 242 yards and one TD passing, highlighted by his 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen on the opening possession of overtime to give Minnesota (11-6) the ball on the Saints 2-yard line and set up the winning score.

Replays on the video board showed a possible push-off by Rudolph on defensive back P.J. Williams as he leaped to make the catch that ended the game.

Minnesota’s defensive front forced record-setting quarterback Drew Brees into two turnovers — one game after the Saints had finished the regular season with an NFL record-low eight. Brees also was sacked three times and finished 26 of 33 for 208 yards, one TD and an interception.

SEAHAWKS 17, EAGLES 9

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — After Jadeveon Clowney knocked out Carson Wentz, Russell Wilson and Seattle knocked off Philadelphia.

Wilson threw a 53-yard touchdown pass to DK Metcalf, Marshawn Lynch had a rushing score and the Seahawks beat the Eagles in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs.

Making his first career playoff start, Wentz lasted two series before leaving with a head injury following a helmet-to-helmet hit from Clowney.

Nick Foles wasn’t around to rescue Philadelphia this time.

Forty-year-old Josh McCown stepped in, becoming the oldest quarterback to make his playoff debut. But he couldn’t lead the Eagles (9-8) into the end zone.

The Seahawks (12-5) lost three of their final four games, including a 26-21 defeat at home against San Francisco in Week 17 that cost them the NFC West title.

But they traveled to Philadelphia for the second time in six weeks and became the third team to win on the road this weekend, improving to 8-1 away from home this season.

Wilson threw for 325 yards and led the team with 45 yards rushing. Metcalf had seven catches for 160 yards.

The Seahawks had a season-high seven sacks from six players.

