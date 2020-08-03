MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed general manager Rick Spielman to a multi-year contract extension on Monday, the latest move toward maintaining continuity among the club’s key leaders.

As they’ve done with previous deals, the Vikings matched their commitment to Spielman with theirs to head coach Mike Zimmer, who signed a three-year extension last month. Both Spielman and Zimmer had begun the final season of their contracts until gaining the extra measure of job security this summer.

Spielman was hired in 2006 as vice president of player personnel. He had his role elevated to general manager with full authority over the roster in 2012. Since that promotion, the Vikings have made the playoffs four times in eight seasons, with two NFC North titles. They are 72-54-2 over that span, the fourth-best record in the NFC.

The franchise’s family ownership group, led by Chairman Zygi Wilf and President Mark Wilf, that acquired the team in 2005 has long favored stability at the top. Zimmer is in his seventh year.

