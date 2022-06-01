EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings signed eight-year veteran wide receiver Albert Wilson on Wednesday, adding an experienced option for more depth at the position.

The 5-foot-9, 195-pound Wilson spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins, where he was most productive in 2018 with 391 yards and four touchdowns. Prior to that, he played four years for the Kansas City Chiefs. Wilson had a career-high 554 yards with three scores in 13 games in 2017.

Undrafted out of Georgia State, Wilson had his first NFL touchdown against Minnesota in 2015.

Behind stars Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and returning regular K.J. Osborn, the Vikings have Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Bisi Johnson and rookie Jalen Nailor in the primary mix for roster spots.

