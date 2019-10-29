MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vikings safety Jayron Kearse has been charged with multiple gun and alcohol counts after authorities say he was driving while impaired and had a loaded gun in his car.

The 25-year-old Kearse was arrested early Sunday after he drove his car onto a closed portion of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

Prosecutors charged him Tuesday with five counts, including drunken driving and carrying a pistol without a permit. According to the criminal complaint, Kearse failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol level of 0.10%, above Minnesota’s legal limit.

The complaint says Kearse admitted he consumed four drinks before driving, and that he carries the gun for protection.

Kearse spoke to reporters at practice Monday and apologized to the team and fans. He says he takes the matter seriously and will work to improve himself.

___

