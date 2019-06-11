EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings and tight end Kyle Rudolph have agreed to terms on a contract extension, keeping the team’s longest-tenured offensive player in place despite a tight salary cap situation.

The Vikings announced the deal on Tuesday as minicamp began. Rudolph had entered the final year of his previous contract with a $7.25 million non-guaranteed salary, putting him at risk for being released after Alabama tight end Irv Smith Jr. was drafted in the second round.

Rudolph, a two-time Pro Bowl pick in his ninth NFL season, had 64 receptions for 634 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. He played in every game over the last four years. The native of Cincinnati and product of Notre Dame has spoken often about how at home his family has felt in Minnesota .

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL