JACKSONVILLE (1-10) at MINNESOTA (5-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS

OPENING LINE — Vikings by 9 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jaguars 5-6; Vikings 6-5

SERIES RECORD — Vikings lead 5-1

LAST MEETING — Vikings beat Jaguars 25-16 on Dec. 11, 2016, in Jacksonville

LAST WEEK — Jaguars lost to Browns 27-25; Vikings beat Panthers 28-27

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 31, Vikings No. 16

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (25), RUSH (24), PASS (21).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (31), RUSH (29), PASS (29).

VIKINGS OFFENSE — OVERALL (7), RUSH (6), PASS (17).

VIKINGS DEFENSE — OVERALL (23T), RUSH (19), PASS (25).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jacksonville’s only win at Minnesota came at the Metrodome on Dec. 23, 2001, when Hall of Fame WR Cris Carter played his final home game for the Vikings. … The Jaguars have lost 10 straight games, the longest single-season streak in team history. They lost 13 consecutive games from Dec. 2, 2012, through Oct. 27, 2013. … QB Mike Glennon passed for 235 yards and two TDs with no interceptions in his first start for the Jaguars last week. … Jaguars RB James Robinson had a career-high 159 yards from scrimmage last week, tied for the second most in a single game by an undrafted rookie since 1967. … OL Ben Bartch, who went to St. John’s University in Collegeville, Minnesota, and was the first NCAA Division III player drafted in the last five years, became the 12th rookie to play 150 or more snaps for the Jaguars this season. He’s their primary backup at both guard spots. … The Vikings have won four of their last five games and are one game out of a spot in the playoffs despite starting 1-5. … Over the five games since then, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins leads the NFL with a 124.3 passer rating and is third with 12 passing touchdowns. … Vikings WR Adam Thielen returns from a one-game absence on the COVID-19 list. Of his career-high 11 TD catches, 10 have come on plays inside the 20-yard line, the most in the league. … Vikings LB Eric Kendricks has an interception in each of the last three home games. Kendricks and Eric Wilson are the NFL’s co-leaders among LBs with three interceptions apiece, and Kendricks is fourth among LBs with six passes defensed. … Fantasy tip: Vikings TE Kyle Rudolph had season highs in targets (8), catches (7) and yards (68) last week. The Jaguars have allowed eight TD receptions to TEs this season.

