The Minnesota Vikings re-signed two more of their own free agents on Friday, with new contracts for running back Ameer Abdullah and center Brett Jones.

Abdullah has been the team’s primary kickoff returner since being claimed off waivers from Detroit on Nov. 7, 2018. He also carved out a niche on coverage units last season, while tallying 203 yards from scrimmage with one receiving touchdown. Abdullah, a second-round draft pick by the Lions in 2015, has 1,366 rushing yards and 518 receiving yards in 58 career games.

Jones joined the Vikings in a trade with the New York Giants on Aug. 26, 2018. He’s the second backup offensive lineman to re-up with the team this spring, joining tackle Rashod Hill.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL