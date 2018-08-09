EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings say left guard Nick Easton’s neck injury has landed him on the injured reserve list, likely ending his season.
Coach Mike Zimmer says Easton has a bulging disc in his neck. He hasn’t practiced since Aug. 3.
Easton started 12 games in 2017 and five games the year before, playing both center and guard.
The Vikings may turn to veteran Tom Compton at left guard in Easton’s absence. Compton is entering his seventh year in the league, having played for Washington, Atlanta and Chicago.
Most Read Sports Stories
- Former 5-star LB Ale Kaho, granted his release from UW Huskies, to instead play for Alabama
- It's time for the Mariners to pull the plug on Felix Hernandez | Calkins
- Analysis: Five Seahawks who can become preseason stars like Kasen Williams
- Lessons learned from 27 years of youth sports parenting | Stone
- Felix roughed up in Texas heat, Mariners fall 11-4
Easton was acquired by the Vikings in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers before the 2015 regular season. He will be a free agent next March.